GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner confirmed a teen has died after a a two-car accident on US-25 near Portsmouth Drive around 6:25 p.m. on Monday.
The coroner said Abby Belle Allen, 18, died at the scene.
“She was the best daughter sister and aunt that anyone could have asked for," said Katy Allen, Abby's sister, on Tuesday. "She was the funniest most amazing person you would have ever met.”
The vehicle Allen was was riding in was fatally struck by the other vehicle, after it lost control, hit a utility pole, a tree, and a sign, according to troopers.
Two other people were in the vehicles and were transported to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with multiple injuries, officials say.
The Berea Fire Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, and Greenville County Coroner's Office were all on scene.
Duke Energy reported more than 3,000 power outages after utility equipment was damaged in the crash.
Troopers have not released additional details about the crash.
