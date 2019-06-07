UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Union County coroner says a 14-year-old boy was killed in a collision that unfolded early Friday evening in Union County.
SCHP reports the collision unfolded on Kelly Road, near the intersection with Old Pump Station Road, just before 5 p.m. We're told the 16-year-old driver of a 2009 Honda Civic was driving north on the road when the car traveled off of the left side of the road and struck a tree. The car was also carrying the passenger, identified as Jay Cribbs by the coroner later Friday evening.
We're told the driver was wearing a seat belt, but was entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted. However, Jay was not wearing a seat belt and was also entrapped.
SCHP says the teen driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the collision remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.