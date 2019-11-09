GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - One of five pedestrian's struck along Piedmont Highway on November 1st has passed away after over a week of being in the hospital.
The coroner identified the deceased pedestrian as 13-year old Azyria Martin.
She was transported on November 1st to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident. The coroner says she later passed away a from traumatic brain injury on November 9th at 3:30 p.m.
Troopers say the accident happened around 8:35 p.m. on Piedmont Highway, near Big Creek Lane. Troopers later confirmed the collision involved pedestrians. Greenville County dispatch later told FOX Carolina that the total number of pedestrians reported to them was five.
The case is being investigated by Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
