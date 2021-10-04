SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A 19-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.
Chase John Koonce died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 1:38 a.m. Monday, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger.
The incident happened near 745 Bethesda Rd.
Koonce wasn’t wearing a helmet, according to Clevenger.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
