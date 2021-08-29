ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Coroner Greg Shore announces that his office is investigating a head-on collision that occurred along Main Street and Central Avenue in Honea Path, SC.
Shore says that the accident happened at around 9:50 p.m. on August 2021. Shore identified the victim as 15-year-old Kaden Jonathan Bond from Anderson. Bond was transported to AnMed Health following the crash, but he was sadly pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m., according to Shore. Bond's cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma, according to Shore.
The investigation shows that Bond was driving the motorcycle that was struck head-on by another vehicle. Bond was not wearing a helmet during the crash and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to Shore.
Honea Path Fire-EMS, Honea Path Fire Department, and Honea Path Police Department responded to the scene, according to Shore.
The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner's Office and the Honea Path Police Department.
