GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One man has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death and other charges after killing one person and injuring others in a overnight crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the driver of a truck, Johnny Alexis Miquel-Perez, was charged with the following:
- Felony DUI with death
- Felony DUI with bodily injury
- Leaving the scene with collision with death
- Leaving the scene with bodily injury
A backseat passenger in the other car, Rigoberto Escobar Andiho, 14, died after the crash. An autopsy showed Andiho died because of blunt force trauma to the chest, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
At 1:52 a.m. Monday, Miguel-Perez, who was driving a pickup truck while under the influence, was heading south on White Horse Road near West Marion Road when they hit a car in the rear and killed one person, according to troopers.
Troopers said Miguel-Perez, the driver of the car and a third occupant in the car were all taken to the hospital with injuries.
MORE NEWS: Motorcyclist killed in deadly crash along White Horse Road, coroner says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.