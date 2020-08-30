CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said three people are dead and one still in the hospital after an early Sunday morning in crash in Pickens County.
The wreck happened around 1:35 a.m. along Old Cherry Road near Old Stone Church Road, roughly one mile south of the city of Clemson.
Troopers said a Subaru BRZ was headed north when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, then swerved back onto the roadway, and then off the right side of the road, where the car struck a utility pole and then overturned in a field.
There were four people in the vehicle. A driver and a rear passenger were entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated from the car. Both the driver and the left rear passenger died at the scene, troopers said.
The right side front and rear passengers were both taken to area hospitals with injuries. However, SCHP said in an afternoon update the right rear passenger died at the hospital.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation, but noted the driver of the BRZ was the only one wearing a seat belt.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office identified the two people who died on scene: 20-year-old Divonte Elijah Black and 16-year-old Lenae An'Elise Cessa Ridge, both of Seneca. The coroner later identified 18-year-old Triniti Jade Martin, also of Seneca, as the passenger who died at the hospital.
