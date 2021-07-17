CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC - (FOX Carolina) - The eight car pile up, triple fatal crash from Thursday evening has led to major frustration in the community, and Coroner Dennis Fowler strongly worded message about the construction zone has sparked the flame that has some hoping change will come.
“One life lost, too many. Now we’ve got six,” said Fowler. “It’s a death trap because it sort of like being in a house that’s on fire with no windows and no doors, you can’t get out.”
We asked Fowler how he feels having to respond to fatalities along the interstate, to which he answered — sick.
“Six people people have died in that chute since it was installed several months ago,” he said.
Back in March, a portion of the interstate was closed for several hours because of a six car pile up. A mother of three lost her life.
Now, the family is represented by Paul Hammack of Hammack Law Firm.
“A preventable accident occurred again yesterday,” Hammock said.
He feels the deadly stretch should have clear and understanding signage, along with proper lighting to let drivers know which lanes they should be using.
We asked him if he felt the state was to blame for the tragedies that have occurred in the construction zone.
“I think everybody involved has responsibility. From the state, from the contractors that are doing the project and overseeing it,” he said.
The Coroner feel this project is coming at the expense of drivers’ lives. He understands the need for the project but feel there has to be a better way to getting it done, and safely.
“If you just sit back and take a look at it, it’s not working,” Fowler said. “You don’t have to be a traffic engineer with DOT to say this isn’t working.”
“I pray for my son, he has to get out there everyday to go to work. It’s dangerous, very dangerous,” a bystander told us.
“I’m a traveling nurse and I have to go that way too. It’s so narrow, you can’t get through it… and it you so mess up, you’re over with,” another bystander said.
The interstate construction project still has more years until completion. Until the, Fowler’s message for drivers of the Upstate is direct and simple.
“Take an alternate route, get off the interstate until it’s fixed,” he explained.
