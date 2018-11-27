OCONEE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Oconee County Coroner confirmed a toddler was struck and killed by a car Tuesday evening near Mountain Rest.
Coroner Karl Addis says the incident happened at 5:30 p.m. at a home on Beulah Land Drive. Law enforcement received the call at 5:33 p.m.
Addis says it appears the 21-month-old boy ran out of the house toward his dad's truck after he had returned from work.
The toddler was hit by the front passenger side tire of his father's pick-up truck. Addis says he died on scene from a head injury.
The boy's identity will not be released until all family members are notified.
SCHP is investigating the incident.
