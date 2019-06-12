SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol report a toddler has died after being hit by an SUV Wednesday evening in Spartanburg County.
The Spartanburg County Coroner earlier confirmed that their office had been called to a fatal accident along New Cut Road.
According to troopers, the accident took place around 6:08 p.m. near Ballenger Road and Moores Farm Road.
SCHP later released details just before 8 p.m. Troopers say the toddler was trying to cross New Cut Road when they were hit. The driver of the Toyota SUV was driving south on the road when they struck the boy.
Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger later identified the boy as Julian Nichols, age 2 and 1/2. Clevenger says Julian was pronounced dead on the scene, and a forensic exam is being performed.
Troopers report the driver was not hurt and was wearing a seat belt. However, the collision is still under investigation using the MAIT team.
MORE NEWS:
Nearly 50 cats, 18 dogs rescued from Anderson home after fire, shelter says
Documents show multiple Mauldin police officers resigned within a span of a few days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.