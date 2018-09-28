LEXINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in the Midlands have found family members of an Army veteran who died in a Lexington County homeless shelter earlier this month.
The Lexington County coroner said U.S. Army veteran James Clyde Hutchens Jr., 56, died Sept. 13 of natural causes.
As of Friday, Coroner Margaret Fisher asked for help tracking down Hutchens' family.
Fisher said investigators believe Hutchens was born on Aug. 1, 1962, and has some possible family members in Spartanburg.
Just after 4 p.m. the coroner's office posted an update on Facebook advising that the family had been found. Below is the full post:
"Thank you for all of the helpful information that was shared with us. Family has been located!!! Your assistance is greatly appreciated as always! We are hoping that family will and are able to step forward to claim our Veteran but in the event that does not happen, we will make sure that Mr. Hutchens final arrangements are handled with the dignity and compassion our Veterans deserve. Thank you again to our Lexington County residents! Your dedication to helping Veterans always makes us proud!"
