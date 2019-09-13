GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County coroner said a man died Friday, two days after he was hurt in a motorcycle crash.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Locust Hill Road.
The coroner said 73-year-old Edward Dwight Cothran, of Beaver Run Drive in Travelers Rest, was riding his motorcycle when he hit a delivery van at the intersection of East Darby Road.
Cothran was taken to the hospital and was receiving care until the coroner said he passed away just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The manner of death was ruled accidental.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
MORE NEWS - Sheriff: 48 pounds of meth molded into candles shipped to Hart County man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.