HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed when a tree fell on him Tuesday evening.
Deputy Coroner Sam Ferguson said the accident happened on Branyon Road in Honea Path.
Ferguson said a tree was being cut down when it fell on to Robert Blackston, 58.
Blackston was pronounced at 8:55 P.M.
An autopsy performed Wednesday confirmed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and chest.
