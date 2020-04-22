US 221 wreck

Scene of the deadly wreck on US 221 (FOX Carolina/ April 22, 2020)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner confirmed his office was called out to a deadly wreck on US 221 Wednesday.

According to the SCHP website, the wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. near Barnwell Road.

No other details were immediately available.

Facebook Live video from the scene:

MORE NEWS - Governor and Superintendent of Education opt to keep SC schools closed through end of school year

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.