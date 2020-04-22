SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner confirmed his office was called out to a deadly wreck on US 221 Wednesday.
According to the SCHP website, the wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. near Barnwell Road.
No other details were immediately available.
Facebook Live video from the scene:
MORE NEWS - Governor and Superintendent of Education opt to keep SC schools closed through end of school year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.