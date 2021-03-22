GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to crash that is blocking the roadway in Greenville County.
According to SCHP, just after 10 p.m. a driver on a Yamaha Raptor ATV was traveling on Smythe Avenue near Adger Street when the driver ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a helmet and died on scene from injuries.
The coroner's office has not yet confirmed the identity of the ATV driver yet.
Troopers says Smythe Avenue is currently block off due to the crash.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
