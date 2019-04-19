FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County coroner said a truck driver died after a crash on I-85 early Friday morning.
The crash happened near mile marker 1 around 2:40 a.m.
Coroner Karl Addis said the tractor trailer realized he was experiencing a medical event and pulled off the road. The truck then struck an information sign after pulling off the road.
The 55-year-old driver from Poplar Bluff, Missouri was found in cardiac arrest.
“Despite medical resuscitation efforts by first responders and EMS, the truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:28 a.m.,” Addis said in an email.
After notifying the family of the death, the coroner said the victim’s family said the driver had a prior cardiac history.
MORE NEWS - 'Not a good look': Road crew misspells 'school' on crosswalk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.