Joanna, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two teenagers have died after a four-wheeler accident on Milton Road.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a tractor trailer was traveling south on Milton Road. Two teens on a Honda ATV were traveling west on Pickens Street attempted to cross Milton Road and collided with the tractor trailer.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, but the two teens on the ATV were killed.
The Laurens County Coroner identified the two victims as 14-year-old Jasmine Peake and 14-year-old Madison Simmons.
The coroner said the girls were best friends.
"What a sad day this has been for all families and departments involved," Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said. "My heart goes out to the families and everyone involved."
The collision is still under investigation by Highway Patrol.
