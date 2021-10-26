SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner announced that two people died this morning following a shooting at 198 Oakway Avenue.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office responded to the scene on Tuesday morning. Once they arrived at the residence, they found one deceased victim inside. Clevenger identified this individual as 51-year-old Robert Geiersbach.
Clevenger said another victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center by EMS but later died due to their injuries. Clevenger identified this individual as 51-year-old Christine Geiersbach.
Clevenger said they are investigating the situation with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. However, there is no danger to the community based on their information.
Clevenger said his office plans to conduct a forensic exam tomorrow.
Earlier on Tuesday, Dispatch confirmed that deputies were at 198 Oakway investigating the incident. The Coroner's Office was also called.
This is an active investigation.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
