GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced that two people passed away this morning following a crash along White Horse Road in Greenville County.
Officials stated that the crash occurred at around 9:21 a.m. on Sunday. Coroner Park Evans said in a statement, "Deputy Coroners responded to 1300 White Horse Road for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and an 18-wheeler. Both occupants in the vehicle were pronounced dead by paramedics upon their arrival."
This investigation is still in its early stages according to officials, we will update this story as we learn more.
