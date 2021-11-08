GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Coroner's Office announced that two people died in the crash involving a suspect that deputies were trying to stop along White Horse Road on Monday.
The Coroner's Office confirmed that two people died following a crash on White Horse Road. One of the victims was a 7-year-old, according to deputies. She was taken to the hospital but sadly died when she arrived.
Deputies said they were attempting to stop a driver who was possibly driving under the influence when the driver's car collided with another vehicle. The suspect was pronounced dead on at the scene, and at least three other occupants in the other vehicle were injured. Their condition is unknown right now, according to deputies.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were responding to the scene.
Crews are still at the scene investigating the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.
