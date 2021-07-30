TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Stephens County Coroner says that two victims were killed following a collision on Prater Bridge Road in Toccoa, GA, on Thursday night.
Stephens County Coroner Chris Stephens says that the crash happened at around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Stephens identified the victims as is 19- year old Micah Kaden Ferreira and 20-year-old Andrew Billy Crunkleton. Stephens says that Ferreira was pronounced dead on the scene, and Crunkleton was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Stephens says that the vehicle rolled over during the crash.
The investigation into the crash is being led by the Georgia State Patrol, according to Stephens.
