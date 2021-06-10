EASLEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Coroner's Office says two people have died after a car crash in Easley on Powdersville Road on Thursday, June 10.
The Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan confirms that one man and one woman died in the crash.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we know more.
