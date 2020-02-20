Northern Greenville Co. accident

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Coroner's Office is investigating a collision that unfolded in the northern part of the county Thursday evening.

The office says the collision happened on Geer Highway, near Durango Road in the Cleveland area. We later learned from the office two people died, and that a large truck was involved.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. It's unknown now if weather played a factor in the collision.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

