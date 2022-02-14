OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced that two men were found dead outside a home along Pine Hollow Lane this morning.
Officials said Emergency services and Oconee County deputies responded to the scene at around 7:48 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies outside and contacted the Coroner's Office.
The first victim was found lying on the ground next to a pickup truck. The second victim was discovered sitting in the passenger seat of a pickup truck. Sadly, both of them were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
Officials said it is believed that the victims were acquaintances with the person who owns the property. According to officials, these deaths are being investigated as possible drug-related incidents. They added that the colder temperatures outside could have contributed to their deaths.
