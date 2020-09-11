Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says two men died after an altercation between several people at an apartment complex early Friday morning.
Greenville County deputies first announced they were conducting a death investigation after the two men were found with gunshot wounds between apartment buildings on Cedar Land Road.
According to the sheriff's office, a call was made to 911 around 4:40 a.m. regarding a gunshot victim found outside at Hawks Landing Apartments.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found two males, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The coroner's office later identified both men: 19-year-old Johnny Morgan III of Spartanburg and 57-year-old Timothy Lee Crowe of Greenville. The office notes both men were found with gunshot wounds, and that the shooting unfolded after the altercation.
Morgan was shot in the chest, and his death was listed as a homicide. However, the cause and manner of death for Crowe was still pending.
Investigators say the case is still under investigation.
