ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Honea Path Police Department are responding to a shooting where two people have been injured.
According to Coroner Greg Shore, two people have been shot at a home on N. Shirley Avenue near Biscuit Barn.
The coroner says he believes the injuries are non-life threatening.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: Laurens PD on scene, investigating armed robbery at convenient store, says police chief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.