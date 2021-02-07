ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating after two men were shot Saturday night.
According to the coroner's office, around 11:10 p.m., officials responded to a shooting incident on B Street and King Street where they found two male victims with gunshot wounds.
Senior deputy coroner McCown identified one victim as 24-year-old Daquavious Antonio Tillison who suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.
McCown identified the second victim as 33-year-old Lorenzo Sanchez Hunter who was shot in the chest and passed at AnMed Health.
This is an ongoing investigation.
