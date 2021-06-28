GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Greenwood Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after an early morning shooting.
According to Coroner Sonny Cox, at approximately 2:11 a.m., the Greenwood County Coroner's Office responded to Jones Street in reference to a double homicide. Upon arrival, two gunshot victims were located and are believed to have been shot while sitting a parked vehicle outside a home on Jones Street.
The coroner's office identified the victims as Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks, 23, and Kyndall Ayanna Curry, 22.
This investigating is being conducted by the Greenwood Police Department.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information on this incident.
