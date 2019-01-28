GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner and SC Highway Patrol both responded to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident along Fork Shoals Road, the Coroner says.
Upon EMS arrival the pedestrian was deceased. The pedestrian has not been identified yet but the incident is still under investigation.
