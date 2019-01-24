GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers and the coroner are investigating a deadly crash along White Horse Road Thursday.
Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near Staunton Bridge Road.
Parker Fire Department said a single vehicle was involved and struck a utility pole.
Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said Grady Brown Jr., 77, died at the scene.
Dill said Brown was driving north when his car abruptly crossed into oncoming traffic, continued across all three southbound lanes, went up on the sidewalk, and hit a utility pole. Brown was thrown from the vehicle, which continues to roll, and eventually landed on top of him.
