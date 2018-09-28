LEXINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in the Midlands are trying to find family members in the Upstate of an Army veteran who died in a Lexington County homeless shelter earlier this month.
The Lexington County coroner said U.S. Army veteran James Clyde Hutchens Jr., 56, died Sept. 13 of natural causes.
As of Friday, Coroner Margaret Fisher, said her officer has been unable to locate any family for the veteran.
Fisher said investigators believe Hutchens was born on Aug. 1, 1962, and has some possible family members in Spartanburg.
Anyone with information about Hutchens is asked to call the coroner’s office at 803-332-8439 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
