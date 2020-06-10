UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Union County Dispatch has confirmed crews responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon, which the county coroner confirms has turned fatal.
Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:40 p.m. along South 7th Street in the Lockhart area. According to sheriff David Taylor, the gunshot victim was in critical condition at the time, and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Taylor also told us deputies were chasing the suspect and have set up a perimeter near River Road and Old Ferry Road, where he says witnesses reported seeing the suspect. He also tells us bloodhounds were used to track the suspect down.
During a quick update on scene, Taylor said the shooting unfolded during a meeting between the suspect and the victim, who he said are acquaintances. At some point, Taylor says the shooting happened. He also noted an elderly woman was present and during the incident was pushed down to the ground. She was taken to a hospital for treatment for bruising.
Taylor notes the suspect does have family in the area. Both the suspect and victim were men.
We would eventually learn from the Union County Coroner's Office the victim later passed away, and promised more details after an autopsy. We're told the autopsy could happen either Thursday or Friday.
At 7:30 p.m., FOX Carolina later confirmed with Taylor the suspect was caught. 38-year-old Preston James McCutcheon will face a murder charge, according to Taylor.
The sheriff also confirmed the victim was identified as 51-year-old Tony Melton, and says Melton's family has been notified. We're told he would have turned 52 on June 15.
Stay tuned for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Runoff date set to determine Democrat candidate in Union Co. sheriff race
McMaster to hold media briefing Wednesday; his office says he isn't mulling more business restrictions due to spoke in virus cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.