SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim who died following a reported fatal shooting outside a residence on Willow Branch Drive on Friday night.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 20-year-old Elijah Lee Thorton from Greenville.
Evans said in a statement, "Elijah Lee Thornton, a 20 year-old male, reportedly was involved in an altercation with another individual outside 1108 Willow Branch Drive. Mr. Thornton was pronounced dead at the scene." Evans continued " Evans added that "An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, November 6, 2021."
The case is still under investigation by the Simpsonville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
MORE NEWS: GCSO: Deputies on scene of a death investigation on Loop Street in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.