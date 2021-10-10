ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner said they investigated an accidental drowning near Quail Train in Easley, SC.
Don McCown, Senior Investigator/Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 56-year-old Charles Jeffrey Shockley from Easley, SC.
McCown said crews responded to the scene at around 8:40 a.m. this morning after a body was found in a small residential pond. The Anderson County Technical Rescue Team recovered the victim from seven feet of water and around 29 yards from the bank.
McCown said their investigation shows that the victim left his home around 11:30 p.m. last night. He was allegedly walking around the pond when he disappeared, according to McCown. McCown said the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence after the family reported him missing. However, they did not find him during their initial search. The victim was discovered this morning by neighbors who were going fishing in the pond.
The death was ruled an accidental death due to freshwater drowning, according to McCown. There is no evidence of foul play, according to McCown. The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the scene.
Deputies said they are still at the scene investigating and don't have any further information right now.
We will update this story as we learn more.
