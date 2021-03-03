The Duncan Police Department and the Spartanburg Co. Coroner's Office have been called to a hotel off I-85. Grace Runkel is there with what we know so far.

Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office and the coroner's office are investigating a fatal shooting at a hotel located on Frontage Road in Duncan. 

Deputies say the shooting happened on Monday at the Woodspring Suites off I-85. 

Woodspring Suites shooting

The sheriff's office says all individuals involved in the shooting have been identified and that there isn't a threat to the public. 

On Wednesday, the coroner revealed that the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds to head, neck and torso

The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.

More news: On/off rain through Weds, clearing late week

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.