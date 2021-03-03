Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office and the coroner's office are investigating a fatal shooting at a hotel located on Frontage Road in Duncan.
Deputies say the shooting happened on Monday at the Woodspring Suites off I-85.
The sheriff's office says all individuals involved in the shooting have been identified and that there isn't a threat to the public.
On Wednesday, the coroner revealed that the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds to head, neck and torso
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
