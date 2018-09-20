HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies said one person is dead after a home exploded early Thursday morning.
It happened at an address on Zurich Lane.
Deputies said they were called to the home around 4:45 a.m. and found firefighters battling a fully-involved fire.
Around 6:35 a.m., deputies said firefighters found one person dead at the home.
The coroner identified the victim as 65-year-old William Keith Foster.
Deputies are working in conjunction with North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation fire investigators to determine the cause and origin of the explosion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.