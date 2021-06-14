SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office have identified the victim of a shooting that happened on Monday morning on Zimmerman Road.
According to the Spartanburg Coroner's Office dispatch, a call came in for the incident along the 200 block of Zimmerman Road in Inman on Monday just after 5 a.m.
The Coroner's Office says they have identified the victim as 20-year-old Mason Davis.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Dylan Bruce Painter, 19, called 911 claiming that a man had entered his residence without consent and threatened to assault him. Deputies go on to say that Painter said he shot the victim in self-defense.
According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators later learned that Painter and the man were friends, had been out drinking, and had been in a wreck before the shooting happened.
Deputies say based on the physical evidence, wounds on the victim's body, and Painter's varying accounts of the incident his self-defense claim is not credible. They go on to say before the shooting Painter was in a domestic dispute with a woman. The woman left the residence before the shooting happened with her and Painter's child, says deputies. They also mention they were able to find and interview the woman.
Deputies say the lead investigator presented the findings of her investigation to a magistrate judge, who approved warrants on Painter for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for the shooting incident and domestic violence--second degree for the earlier domestic incident.
