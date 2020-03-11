GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a person was rushed to a hospital after being shot in the Nicholtown Community on Wednesday, but a coroner says the victim died at the hospital.
GPD says the report for shots fired came in just before 9 p.m. from Baxter Street, where they found the person injured. However, we were told the situation is very fluid and that other information is still developing.
We later were told by coroner Jeff Fowler the victim, who remains unidentified pending notification of family, passed away at the hospital.
GPD has confirmed the homicide investigation is active.
Stay tuned for updates.
