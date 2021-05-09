WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office says that a man wanted for a shooting in Westminster was found dead. The coroner's office says that Noah "Elijah" Cleveland died by suicide.
The Westminster Police Department says that Cleveland was wanted for two counts of attempted murder and two counts of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
Officers say that the victims, a 47-year-old female and a 38-year-old male, were both suffering from a gunshot to the leg. Both victims were transported by EMS to the hospital according to officers.
According to officers, this appears to be an isolated incident.
MORE NEWS: SLED charges former Upstate police officer who stole money from evidence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.