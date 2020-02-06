PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead and her boyfriend injured after a gun fired inside their Pendleton apartment Thursday evening.
Sgt. JT Foster with ACSO confirmed to FOX Carolina the incident happened at the Edgewood Square Apartments on Cherry Street Ext. A press release from the coroner's office later clarified it happened around 8 p.m.
Foster says deputies were also trying to figure out how many people were potentially injured, and reassured there was no threat to the public.
The coroner later said 20-year-old Betty Hannah Spado, of Pendleton, was inside the apartment where she lives with her boyfriend and small child. The coroner says Spado, her boyfriend, and two other men were in the apartment handling several guns. At some point, one of the guns discharged, striking Spado's boyfriend in the hand before hitting Spado in the chest.
Spado was pronounced dead at the scene, and her boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment. His wound is not life-threatening. Spado's death has been ruled an accident.
Pendleton PD confirmed with us they were the lead agency and also promised further updates. Anderson County deputies and the coroner's office continue to investigate.
