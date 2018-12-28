Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have responded to a fatal collision in Anderson County.
We're told that Coroner Don McCown is on his way to the scene.
McCown tells us that a female pedestrian and a dog were both hit and killed. A second person who was crossing the road with them was not hit.
The accident, which happened around 7:05 a.m. occurred on Clemson Boulevard and George Smith Mill Road.
Traffic on Highway 76 towards Anderson is being sent through the Hardee's parking lot.
Right now we're told that the SCHP, Anderson County Sheriff's Office, EMS and Sandy Springs Fire Department are all on scene.
We have a crew on scene and we'll update with more details as they become available.
