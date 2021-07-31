LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Coroner's Office have identified the victim of the fatal collision on US-178 near Liberty, SC on Saturday.
According to the Pickens County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 60-year-old Cynthia Threatt.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He adds that it occurred on US-178 at Five Forks Road.
Bolt says that Threatt was driving a motorcycle when she travelled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a freightliner truck.
The coroner's office says Threatt was wearing a helmet. They also say she died from blunt force trauma and pronounced dead in the ambulance.
The driver of the freightliner truck was not injured, according to Bolt.
There is no information concerning the victim right now. We will update this article as more details are released.
