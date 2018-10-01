GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a woman died and four others are in the hospital after a house fire in Gray Court on Sunday.
Brenda Taylor, age 57, died in the fire at the home on Fairview Road, Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said. She died just after 5 a.m. An autopsy will be performed on Monday to aid in the investigation.
Cheek said four other people were in the home at the time of the fire and were all transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital. All four were still being treated in the hospital Monday morning.
No other details were immediately available.
