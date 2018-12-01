Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County officials announced Friday night that lanes on North Pleasantburg Drive at Laurens Road were closed due to a traffic collision.
Greenville police later confirmed the scene was an auto-pedestrian scene.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed one person died after the crash near Keith Drive.
The coroner said a woman died on scene from multiple blunt force injuries after being struck by one or more vehicles while attempting to cross the street.
She was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m.
The woman's identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.
Both the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.
