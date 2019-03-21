Moonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman was killed in a crash on Moon Acres Road shortly after 8 a.m.
According to troopers, the crash happened near Walter Moon Boulevard and Blakely Avenue, across from the Magna plant, around 8:05 a.m.
A deputy coroner on the scene said the victim is a woman. Troopers say she was 26-years-old and was alone in the car.
Troopers say the victim was driving west on Moon Acres Road when they ran off the right side of the road and according to the coroner on scene, striking multiple trees.
The victim's name is being withheld until family members can be notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.