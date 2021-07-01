OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office says a woman has died after a crash on Burnt Tanyard Road near Salem.
According to the coroner's office, the collision occurred at 6:12 p.m. when 23-year-old Amber Leigh Parker was driving when her car and ran off the roadway hitting an embankment before it rolled over into the roadway.
The coroner's office say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car. They say Parker died at the scene.
They go on to say there were no other occupants in the car.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update the article if we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.