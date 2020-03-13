GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman has died after being hit by a car Friday evening.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's tracking website, the incident happened near around 6 p.m. on Augusta Road and West Georgia Road. A viewer told FOX Carolina traffic was at a standstill in the area for some time.
Coroner Jeff Fowler told us the woman died at a nearby hospital. We were told she was struck in the roadway and taken to Prisma's Greenville Memorial Hospital, but died after arriving there.
SCHP reported the incident as a hit-and-run, but on-scene first responders told us otherwise.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
