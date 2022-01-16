BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office said one person died on Friday following a crash along Big Creek Road in Belton, SC.
Coroner Greg Shore identified the victim as 55-year-old Tina Hall from Simpsonville, SC.
Shore said Medshore EMS, Anderson County EMS, Anderson County Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded. The crash occurred at around 7:15 p.m. on Friday night.
The victim was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital. However, the victim sadly passed away at around 8:46 p.m.
According to Shore, the victim was trying to pull out of a driveway on Big Creek Road when they were hit by a pick-up truck. He added that the investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner's Office and Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.