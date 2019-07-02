Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Oconee County Coroner's Office were called to the scene of a home after a car crash Monday night.
According to the coroner's office, the SCHP had set up a license check point at the intersection of Wells Highway and Owens Road when a vehicle traveling east on Wells Highway approached the checkpoint and did not stop.
Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle that the coroner says went through an intersection at Clemson Boulevard, the crashed into the basement of a home.
According to the coroner, the vehicle struck and killed a woman, identified as 39-year-old Vanessa Leanne Neimeyer, who was asleep in bed at the time of the incident.
The coroner says Neimeyer lived in the home with her mother and grandmother.
According to a family member, Neimeyer was a casting director who had worked on high profile projects in North Carolina as well as South Carolina including The Conjuring and East Bound and Down.
The collision is being investigated by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.
No word yet from highway patrol and the sheriff's office on what charges the driver faces.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
More news: Dispatch: Law enforcement on scene after reported armed robbery at Greenville fireworks stand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.