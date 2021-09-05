OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One woman is dead after a boating accident that happened on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing, according to the Oconee County Coroner's Office.
Emergency Oconee County officials says the accident happened at 7:03 p.m.
According to the coroner, two boats collided on the lake.
The coroner says 26-year-old Paige Elizabeth Morrow was a passenger on a pontoon boat occupied with other family members. Morrow was visiting with family who lives in Pickens County, says the coroner.
The coroner says she was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
